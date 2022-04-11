Clarius Group LLC Buys 1,270 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,240,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,567,000 after buying an additional 2,190,804 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 33,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 105.9% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 24,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,787,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.82. The stock had a trading volume of 395,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,918,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.27%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.