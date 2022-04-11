Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Position Cut by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 9.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,319,000 after purchasing an additional 106,513 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 105.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,679,000 after purchasing an additional 158,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 7.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,294,000 after purchasing an additional 51,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $362.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Biogen from $284.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $210.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,494. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.67 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

