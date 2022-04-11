10,000 Shares in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. Clarius Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of FS Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSBW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,205,000 after acquiring an additional 217,505 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in FS Bancorp by 103.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 159,000 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 100.0% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 208,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 104,022 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 201,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 101,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 173,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 90,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

FSBW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FS Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $117,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.80. The company had a trading volume of 334 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,722. The stock has a market cap of $249.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.16. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $36.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 27.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

