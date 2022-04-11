Clarius Group LLC Acquires 1,528 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,685 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 81,128 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 13.5% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RF stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.15. The company had a trading volume of 571,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,573,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.04.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

