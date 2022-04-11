CyberMiles (CMT) Trading 4% Lower This Week

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $3.80 million and approximately $212,038.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,114.85 or 1.00097095 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.66 or 0.00261151 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00061618 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00022866 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014557 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001264 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

