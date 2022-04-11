Liquity (LQTY) Hits Market Cap of $34.04 Million

Liquity (LQTY) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last week, Liquity has traded 35.4% lower against the US dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00004620 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity has a total market cap of $34.04 million and $3.31 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Liquity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00044045 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.23 or 0.07483870 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,053.00 or 0.99942757 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,386,950 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LQTYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.