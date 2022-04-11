Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stake Raised by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,782,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 357,605 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.09% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $878,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 18,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 38,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.91.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,195,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $1,117,707.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 206,859 shares of company stock worth $22,865,184 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EW traded down $2.19 on Monday, reaching $121.73. 74,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,663,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $83.80 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.86.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

