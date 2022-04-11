Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Achieves Market Cap of $287,844.70

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a total market cap of $287,844.70 and approximately $15.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

Content Neutrality Network is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

