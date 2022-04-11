Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.93). Zai Lab posted earnings per share of ($2.64) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full year earnings of ($4.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.06) to ($1.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.39) to $1.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zai Lab.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZLAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.71.

Shares of ZLAB traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.89. The company had a trading volume of 34,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,196. Zai Lab has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $181.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.21.

In other news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $102,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $580,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Zai Lab by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Zai Lab by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

