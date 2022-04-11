Brokerages Anticipate Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $654.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) to report $654.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $497.30 million and the highest is $822.24 million. Norwegian Cruise Line posted sales of $3.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21,023.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year sales of $5.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $6.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $8.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Norwegian Cruise Line.
Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.21 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 87.97% and a negative net margin of 695.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share.
Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.25. 976,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,375,117. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $33.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.34.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 54.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile (Get Rating)
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.