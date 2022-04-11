Brokerages Anticipate Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $654.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) to report $654.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $497.30 million and the highest is $822.24 million. Norwegian Cruise Line posted sales of $3.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21,023.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year sales of $5.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $6.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $8.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.21 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 87.97% and a negative net margin of 695.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share.

NCLH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.25. 976,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,375,117. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $33.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.34.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 54.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

