Analysts Expect Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) will post ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.43). Celldex Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($2.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Celldex Therapeutics.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,516.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

CLDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLDX traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.91. 20,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,734. Celldex Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $57.20. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.38.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

