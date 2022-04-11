Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.67.

NBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

NYSE:NBR traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.64. 5,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.89. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $65.58 and a 12-month high of $171.26. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 3.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.35.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($10.98) by ($3.62). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 28.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.43%. The firm had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($23.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -30.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the third quarter worth $291,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the third quarter worth about $347,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 78.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.