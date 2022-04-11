Clarius Group LLC Purchases 221 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Ameren in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 8,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $697,532.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $134,269.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,299 shares of company stock worth $6,557,116. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEE traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.50. 53,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,560. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.53. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $79.35 and a 1-year high of $97.52. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.46%.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

