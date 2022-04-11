Clarius Group LLC Has $5.63 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.4% of Clarius Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

JPM traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.13. 537,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,490,781. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $127.27 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.33 and a 200 day moving average of $155.37. The firm has a market cap of $391.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

