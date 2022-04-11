Clarius Group LLC Buys 96 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1,574.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 400,699 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,406,000 after purchasing an additional 392,143 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,494,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,966,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,776,000 after purchasing an additional 130,388 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $11.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $417.95. The stock had a trading volume of 20,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,694. The company has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $391.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

