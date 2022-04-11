Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 5,699 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Humana were worth $7,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 453.5% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,800,000 after purchasing an additional 86,198 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.94.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $453.24. 22,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,432. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $431.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $430.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

