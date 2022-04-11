Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $1.05. Capital Product Partners reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $60.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.42 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 52.58% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPLP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,118,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after buying an additional 305,111 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 1,744.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,557 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 39,304 shares during the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CPLP traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.74. 815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,819. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $317.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average is $15.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 11.74%.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

