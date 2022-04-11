Concorde Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Starwood Property Trust makes up 1.0% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,122,000 after buying an additional 146,927 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,280,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,669,000 after buying an additional 390,357 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,138,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,796,000 after buying an additional 24,072 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 829,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,186,000 after buying an additional 318,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFC Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 709,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STWD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of NYSE:STWD traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,706. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.69.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.58. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 125.49%.

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $818,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

