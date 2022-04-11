Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,840.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA VHT traded down $5.09 on Monday, hitting $259.38. 2,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,483. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.53. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $229.50 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

