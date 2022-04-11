Analysts Expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBIGet Rating) will report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Northwest Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.93 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.01.

In related news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter worth $1,299,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,625 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,524 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWBI stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $13.11. 69,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Bancshares (NWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.