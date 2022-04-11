Analysts Expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) will report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Northwest Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.93 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.01.

In related news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter worth $1,299,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,625 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,524 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWBI stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $13.11. 69,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

