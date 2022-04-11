KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Stock Holdings Cut by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust makes up 1.3% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 19.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,558,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,379,000 after buying an additional 1,063,809 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,813,000 after acquiring an additional 47,969 shares in the last quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 521,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

KREF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

Shares of NYSE KREF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.37. 9,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 465.17 and a quick ratio of 465.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.72. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $23.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 54.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.18%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

