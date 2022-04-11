iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is Concorde Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,635,815. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.13. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $121.04 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

