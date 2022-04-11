iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Concorde Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,615,000 after acquiring an additional 56,753 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,363,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period.
Shares of IVV stock traded down $6.90 on Monday, hitting $442.61. 441,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,273,786. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $406.34 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $443.42 and its 200 day moving average is $453.70.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
