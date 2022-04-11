BMO Capital Markets Lowers Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target to C$6.00

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.69.

OTCMKTS:CJREF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.68. The stock had a trading volume of 27,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,600. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $5.37.

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $369.28 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.76%.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

