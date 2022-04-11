Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,831,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,743 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $675,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nestlé by 97.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Nestlé by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Nestlé by 0.9% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its position in Nestlé by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSRGY stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $132.09. The stock had a trading volume of 258,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $115.60 and a 1 year high of $141.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.88.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Nestlé from €50.00 ($54.95) to €51.00 ($56.04) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

