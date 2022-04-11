American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,025,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 51,124 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of American Tower worth $592,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.60.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $263.31. 73,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,063. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.13 and a 200-day moving average of $259.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.06%.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.