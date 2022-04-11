Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,191 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 4.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Southern by 24.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,450 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,446,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,585,000 after acquiring an additional 938,769 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,357,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,074,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,602,000 after acquiring an additional 574,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

SO traded down $1.79 on Monday, hitting $74.70. The company had a trading volume of 426,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,487. The company has a market cap of $79.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.52. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $76.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.00.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 40,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $3,043,550.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $57,821.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 291,099 shares of company stock valued at $20,662,389. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SO. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

