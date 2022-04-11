Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,969,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,997,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of TotalEnergies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth $169,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $23,365,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $2,940,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTE traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.65. 103,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,864. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.73. The company has a market cap of $132.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.85. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $60.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.544 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.21%.

TTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

