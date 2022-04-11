Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 484,081 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,077,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 484,081 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,407,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.64. 356,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,316,307. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.30. The stock has a market cap of $166.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.92%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

