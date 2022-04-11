Digitex Token (DGTX) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.92 Million

Digitex Token (DGTX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Digitex Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Digitex Token has traded flat against the US dollar. Digitex Token has a market capitalization of $5.92 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00034852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00104352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Digitex Token

Digitex Token (DGTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Token’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . The official website for Digitex Token is digitexcity.com . Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

