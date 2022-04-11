Iconic Token Price Down 23.6% Over Last Week (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000789 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $3.12 million and $1,409.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00044079 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.54 or 0.07482159 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,317.77 or 1.00704378 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,877,786 coins. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

