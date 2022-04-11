Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.69 Billion Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,188,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,577 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 0.9% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Alibaba Group worth $1,685,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.66. 778,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,117,688. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.11. The company has a market capitalization of $278.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $245.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.75.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

