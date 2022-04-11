Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New Investment in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 23,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,185,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 47.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 7.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 39.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of argenx from €340.00 ($373.63) to €350.00 ($384.62) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of argenx from $368.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of argenx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.33.
argenx Company Profile
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.
