Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 17,580 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.14.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $62.13. 414,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,264,585. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.52%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

