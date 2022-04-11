D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,672 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,358 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 33,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 21,063 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in D.R. Horton by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 15,692 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI traded up $1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.38. 156,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,942,083. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.72. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.79 and a 12-month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.22%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHI. Barclays cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

About D.R. Horton (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.