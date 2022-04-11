Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Holdings Increased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 530.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,720 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Natera were worth $11,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,131,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,887,000 after purchasing an additional 800,134 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Natera by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,514,000 after buying an additional 718,619 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,013,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 114.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,057,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,825,000 after purchasing an additional 564,045 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

NTRA traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.40. 38,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,374. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.31.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Natera news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $54,768.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $67,177.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,626 shares of company stock valued at $946,883 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

