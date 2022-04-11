Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 3,505 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $9,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 157,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,528,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.08.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $197.63. The stock had a trading volume of 27,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,135. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.75. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $157.16 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.58 billion, a PE ratio of 74.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

