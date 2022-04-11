Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $8.19 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.93. The company had a trading volume of 693,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,937,588. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.16. The company has a market capitalization of $77.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

