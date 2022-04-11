Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €108.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been given a €108.00 ($118.68) price target by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 110.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BAS. UBS Group set a €58.00 ($63.74) price objective on Basf in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($68.13) price objective on Basf in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($84.62) price objective on Basf in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($68.13) price objective on Basf in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €79.00 ($86.81) price objective on Basf in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €74.27 ($81.61).

Shares of Basf stock traded up €1.01 ($1.11) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €51.36 ($56.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,888,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. Basf has a 12 month low of €47.23 ($51.90) and a 12 month high of €72.88 ($80.09). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €58.70 and a 200 day moving average of €61.59. The company has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion and a PE ratio of 8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

