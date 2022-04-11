Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,883 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,994,891. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $74.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average is $35.16.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

