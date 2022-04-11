Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,518 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in NVR were worth $8,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 39,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,129,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in NVR by 604,866.7% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,195,000 after acquiring an additional 18,146 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in NVR by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NVR from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,223.40.

Shares of NVR traded up $42.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4,336.41. The company had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,310. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,871.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5,151.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,250.01 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.02.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). NVR had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $76.93 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

