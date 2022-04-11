Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,591 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,217,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,067,201,000 after purchasing an additional 36,951 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,982,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,249,134,000 after buying an additional 108,782 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,160,585 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,539,372,000 after purchasing an additional 177,164 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Netflix by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,108,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,897,090,000 after purchasing an additional 120,696 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,596,125,000 after acquiring an additional 175,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded down $5.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $350.37. The stock had a trading volume of 122,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,847,165. The company has a 50-day moving average of $381.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $524.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $155.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.82 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush upgraded Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $539.80.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

