Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,154 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,068,609,000 after buying an additional 5,079,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,756,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,895,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,159 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,494,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,143,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891,357 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,848,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,672,246 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,451,770,000 after purchasing an additional 341,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.16. 760,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,845,998. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $220.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 54.29%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

