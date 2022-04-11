Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,739,460 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,991 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 2.1% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Adobe worth $3,821,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,276 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $9.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $436.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,433. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $461.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $550.52. The firm has a market cap of $206.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.94 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.24.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

