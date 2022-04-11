VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 372,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $11,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,949,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,686,000 after purchasing an additional 318,835 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $174,757,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,835,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,565,000 after purchasing an additional 488,926 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,549,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,631,000 after purchasing an additional 53,372 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,470,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,944,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,173,080. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.07. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.29.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

