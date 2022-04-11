Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Icade to €64.20 ($70.55) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Icade in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Icade from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Oddo Bhf cut Icade from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Icade from €78.00 ($85.71) to €68.00 ($74.73) in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of CDMGF remained flat at $$60.16 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.53. Icade has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $92.93.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

