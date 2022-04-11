$0.46 EPS Expected for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.43. OceanFirst Financial reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OceanFirst Financial.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OCFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

OceanFirst Financial stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,397. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.57. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $24.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

In related news, CEO Christopher Maher sold 22,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $488,294.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $39,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,883 shares of company stock valued at $817,696. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCFC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 139.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 124,338 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 15.8% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,437 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,048,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,440,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter worth about $813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial (Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.