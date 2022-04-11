$343.26 Million in Sales Expected for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) will report $343.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $342.93 million and the highest is $344.00 million. Paycom Software reported sales of $272.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYC. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.67.

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded down $4.02 on Friday, hitting $319.67. 16,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $334.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.18. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $283.91 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.9% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 7.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

