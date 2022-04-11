The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $543.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) to post $543.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New York Times’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $543.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $543.03 million. New York Times posted sales of $473.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Times will report full-year sales of $2.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover New York Times.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $594.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. New York Times had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 15.09%. New York Times’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

NYT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

NYT stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.41. 22,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,893. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 0.82. New York Times has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

New York Times announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $427,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $414,358.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of New York Times by 23.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in New York Times in the fourth quarter worth about $65,345,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in New York Times in the fourth quarter worth about $64,127,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Times by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,523,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,003 shares during the period. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP lifted its holdings in New York Times by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 1,783,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,119,000 after purchasing an additional 815,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Company Profile (Get Rating)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Times (NYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.