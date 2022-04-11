Brokerages Expect The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New York Times’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.18. New York Times posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New York Times will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover New York Times.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $594.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 10.60%. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Times in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $427,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $414,358.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of New York Times by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of New York Times by 43.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Times by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Times by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of New York Times by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NYT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.41. The company had a trading volume of 22,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,893. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.47. New York Times has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $56.19.

New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

